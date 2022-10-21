GBPJPY has experienced some large moves in the short term, with the price losing around 10% before recovering back and forming a fresh 6½-year high of 170.80. Nevertheless, the pair has been trading sideways in the last few daily sessions, waiting for developments that could provide fresh directional impetus.
The short-term oscillators currently suggest that bullish forces remain in control. Specifically, the RSI is hovering above its 50-neutral mark, while the MACD histogram is strengthening above its red signal line in the positive territory. Moreover, the price is currently trading near the upper Bollinger band, painting a bullish technical picture for the pair.
Should the buying interest intensify, the pair could challenge the 6½-year peak of 170.80. Conquering this barricade, the price would edge higher to form fresh multi-year highs, where the crucial 2014 resistance region of 173.50 could curb further advances. Even higher, the spotlight may turn to the April 2015 peak of 175.00.
To the downside, if the positive momentum wanes and the price drifts lower, the recent support of 167.50 might act as the first line of defence. Sliding beneath that floor, the bears could aim for 165.00 before the 162.30 hurdle comes under examination. A break below the latter may set the stage for the October low of 159.70.
All in all, GBPJPY has been trading within a tight range after its latest advance paused, but near-term risks remain tilted to the upside. Therefore, a close above its latest multi-year peak is needed to verify the continuation of the uptrend.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers beyond 0.9800 ahead of the weekend
Financial markets suffered a dramatic U-turn ahead of the weekly close. The dollar eases amid rumours the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of tightening after pulling the trigger for another 75 bps in November.
USD/JPY collapses amid suspected BOJ intervention
The USD/JPY pair shed over 400 pips after touching a fresh multi-decade high of 151.93 at the beginning of the American session. Broad dollar’s weakness and a suspected intervention sees the pair trading below the 147.00 threshold.
Gold rises on speculation a Fed pivot lurks, US bond yields fall
Gold rebounds from monthly lows, advancing steadily towards the $1640s region as US Treasury yields drop on an article published by the Wall Street Journal, which mentioned that Fed officials are split about December’s rate hike.
Large Ethereum whales gobble 3.5 million ETH, holdings hit new all-time high
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network have scooped up large quantities of the altcoin. Over the past month, whales holding one million or more ETH collectively accumulated 3.5 million more Ethereum.
SNAP stock tanks 27% after hours after social media platform refuses to provide Q4 guidance
Snap (SNAP), the social media app once beloved by advertisers for its tween and teen audience, collapsed 27.1% after hours on Thursday after missing revenue forecasts and refusing to once again provide guidance.