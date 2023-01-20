GBPJPY rebounded off the long-term ascending trend line and near the three-month low of 155.30. The price is currently trying to surpass the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the technical oscillators are confirming an upside movement. The RSI is ticking marginally up in the negative territory, while the MACD is surpassing its trigger line below the zero level.
Should GBPJPY make another run higher, it’s likely to meet resistance at 161.20 as this level has strongly capped prices since late December. A successful break above this key resistance area would open the way for the death cross between the 50- and the 200-day SMAs around 162.95. Above that, the pair needs to overcome another handle at 164.00.
If the soft positive momentum fails to hold and prices turn lower, the ascending trend line at 156.70 is the nearest support that could halt steeper declines. A potentially more important support, though, is the three-month trough of 155.30. If breached, it would shift the focus to the downside and prices would slip towards the 152.60 support.
In the bigger picture, GBPJPY would need to make a sustained climb above the bearish crossover in order for the short-term outlook to become convincingly bullish.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flat for the week, but above 1.0800
The EUR/USD pair trades at around 1.0830, unchanged from its Monday’s opening as investors await a fresh catalyst. Growth-related figures and the US Q4 Gross Domestic Product to bring answers next week.
GBP/USD nearing 1.2400, bulls on hold
GBP/USD is up for the day and heading into the weekly close, although missing momentum. Dismal United Kingdom macroeconomic data undermines demand for the Pound despite the US Dollar's lack of appeal.
Gold struggles around $1930s, drops on buoyant US Dollar
Gold price retreats from multi-month highs ahead of the weekend due to the US Dollar (USD) recovering some ground and elevated US Treasury bond yields, despite recessionary fears around the US economy. Hence, the XAU/USD is retracing from daily highs of $1937.91, exchanging hands at $1926.42, down 0.28%.
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC not reflecting fallout from Genesis bankruptcy
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is currently holding near $20 after reality kicked in this week with several central bankers coming out and setting the record straight in terms of inflation, growth outlook and recession possibilities.
Week Ahead – BoC may hike one final time, will flash PMIs spread gloom or optimism?
As 2023 gets underway, so do the central bank meetings and the Bank of Canada will be the next after the BoJ to announce its first policy decision of the year. Meanwhile, investors will be nervously awaiting the first PMI readings of 2023 next week as they juggle to reach a consensus about the recessionary risks.