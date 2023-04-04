In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of the 4-hour Elliott Wave Charts of GBPCAD. In which, the rally from the 10 February 2023 low unfolded as an impulse sequence and showed a higher high sequence with a bullish sequence stamp. Therefore, we knew that the structure in GBPCAD is incomplete to the upside & should see more upside to complete the impulse sequence. So, we advised members not to sell the pair & buy the dips in 3, 7, or 11 swings at the blue box areas. We will explain the structure & forecast below:
GBPCAD 4-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 4.02.2023
Here’s the 4hr Elliott wave Chart from the 4/02/2022 Weekend update. In which, the rally to 1.6866 high ended 5 waves from the 2/10/2023 low in wave (1) & made a pullback in wave (2). The internals of that pullback unfolded as Elliott wave double three correction where wave W ended at 1.6676 low. Then a bounce to 1.6792 high ended wave X & started the next leg lower in wave Y towards 1.6602-1.6483 blue box area. From there, buyers were expected to appear looking for new highs ideally or for a 3 wave bounce minimum.
GBPCAD 4-Hour Latest Elliott Wave Chart From 4.03.2023
This is the latest 4hr Elliott wave Chart from the 4/03/2023 update. In which the pair is showing a reaction higher taking place, right after ending the double correction within the blue box area. Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking the long position at the blue box area.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.0950, posts highest close in two months Premium
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.0950, with a solid upward momentum after posting the highest daily close since early February. The US Dollar remains under pressure after weaker-than-expected US data. The ADP and the Service PMI are due on Wednesday before Friday’s NFP.
GBP/USD hovering around 1.2500, at its highest since June
The Pound outperformed during the American session as GBP/USD jumped to the 1.2500 area. The pair posted the highest close since June 2022, and was able to remain above the important technical level of 1.2450/60.
Gold: XAU/USD on its way to challenge record highs Premium
Spot gold soared on Tuesday on the back of broad US Dollar weakness and approaches all-time highs in the $2,075 a troy ounce price zone.
Cardano price needs to breach this barrier to continue its uptrend
Cardano price was consolidating along an uptrend line until it met the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). This trend-following indicator has capped gains for ADA, causing the altcoin to move horizontally since the beginning of the month.
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Preview: Hawkish guidance yet again? Premium
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) stuck to its hawkish stance in the February meeting but Governor Adrian Orr did warn about potential recession risks. The inflation level, however, remains elevated, prompting the central bank to deliver another rate increase in March but at a slower pace.