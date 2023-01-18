GBPAUD may have a completed three-wave A-B-C decline for a higher degree wave D on a daily chart because of a strong rebound in September, so new recovery can be now in pla, possibly even back to 1.90 resistance area. Notice that rebound from latest low was sharp; its seen as wave A, followed by a wave B pullback that can be making a flat formation, now at the support so be aware of a new turn into the upside. Wave C projections are near 1.85 than 1.9. H&S pattern can also be completing the right shoulder.

