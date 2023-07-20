Share:

GBP/USD

Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that the GBP lost significant ground over USD, yesterday, after the announcement on the cooler UK’s CPI. It is currently traded at the rate of around $1.2917 and if it is able to hold it above the level of $1.29, then we could see it rising towards the resistance level at around $1.2950-1.2970, otherwise it should fall towards its support level at around $1.2870.