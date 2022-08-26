The structure of the GBPUSD currency suggests the formation of a global corrective trend – a triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z. On the 1H timeframe, we see the final actionary wave z of the cycle degree.
The wave z most likely takes the form of a primary triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. Perhaps, at the beginning of August, the bullish price movement within the primary intervening wave Ⓧ ended, it took the form of an intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C).
It is likely that in the near future the bearish trend will continue to develop in the primary wave Ⓩ, which may complete its intermediate triple zigzag pattern (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X)-(Z) near 1.129.
At that level, wave Ⓩ will be at the 50% Fibonacci extension of previous actionary wave Ⓨ.
According to an alternative scenario, the cycle wave z could be fully completed. As in the main version, it has the form of a primary triple zigzag.
Thus, to confirm this scenario, bulls should be strong enough to start moving the price within the new trend.
Perhaps in the next coming trading weeks, market participants could expect the construction of the first impulse wave, a potential zigzag, of the primary degree.
The price may rise to the previous high of 1.266, and then even higher.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0000 ahead of US inflation, Powell
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.0000, as the US dollar looks to extend its recovery amid a cautious market mood. Investors seek refuge in the dollar amid the European energy crisis and anxiety ahead of PCE inflation, Powell's speech.
GBP/USD drops below 1.1800 as dollar recovers, key US events eyed
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.1800, weighed down by resurgent demand for the US dollar. Investors turn risk-averse ahead of the critical Fed's preferred inflation data and Powell's Jackson Hole speech.
Gold: Bear flag, Fed’s Powell tease XAU/USD sellers, $1,750 in focus
Gold price (XAU/USD) bounces off intraday low as sellers retreat from the crucial $1,750 support confluence during early Friday morning in Europe. Even so, the yellow metal prints the first daily loss in three around the week’s high.
XRP price reveals a bullish play that could propel it 60%
XRP price reveals a triple tap setup formation that forecasts a 60% ascent to $0.561. This bullish idea could face headwinds at the $0.397 and $0.464 hurdles. A daily candlestick close below $0.286 will invalidate the bullish outlook for Ripple.
Jackson Hole Symposium Preview: Will Powell power dollar bulls? Premium
The US dollar made another attempt to take on the two-decade peak heading into the Jackson Hole Symposium, which is crucial for the market’s pricing of the Fed’s rate hike expectations in the coming months.