The structure of the GBPUSD currency suggests the formation of a global corrective trend – a triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z. On the 1H timeframe, we see the final actionary wave z of the cycle degree.

The wave z most likely takes the form of a primary triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. Perhaps, at the beginning of August, the bullish price movement within the primary intervening wave Ⓧ ended, it took the form of an intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C).

It is likely that in the near future the bearish trend will continue to develop in the primary wave Ⓩ, which may complete its intermediate triple zigzag pattern (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X)-(Z) near 1.129.

At that level, wave Ⓩ will be at the 50% Fibonacci extension of previous actionary wave Ⓨ.

According to an alternative scenario, the cycle wave z could be fully completed. As in the main version, it has the form of a primary triple zigzag.

Thus, to confirm this scenario, bulls should be strong enough to start moving the price within the new trend.

Perhaps in the next coming trading weeks, market participants could expect the construction of the first impulse wave, a potential zigzag, of the primary degree.

The price may rise to the previous high of 1.266, and then even higher.