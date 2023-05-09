AAATrade Team AAATrade Team
AAATrade

GBP/USD: Will the correction throw the pair towards $1.2580, or $1.2550?

ANALYSIS |
Share:

GBP/USD

Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that the Forex pair is traded at the rate of around $1.2613, down from the year’s high of around $1.2670. Today, if it keeps being corrected, then it should test the support level at around $1.2580 and if it is not able to stay afloat, then it could drop towards the next support level at around $1.2550.

GBPUSD

Share: Feed news

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD declines toward 1.0950 as USD rebounds

EUR/USD declines toward 1.0950 as USD rebounds

EUR/USD has extended its daily slide toward 1.0950 in the American session on Tuesday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the risk-averse market environment, as reflected by retreating US stocks, helps the US Dollar gather strength against its rivals.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2600, erases daily losses

GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2600, erases daily losses

GBP/USD has staged a rebound and climbed above 1.2600 in the American session, erasing its daily losses in the process. The souring market mood, however, supports the US Dollar and makes it difficult for the pair to continue to stretch higher.

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD grinds north in a risk-averse environment Premium

Gold: XAU/USD grinds north in a risk-averse environment

XAU/USD consolidates around $2,030 a troy ounce as risk-aversion maintains both assets under equal demand. 

Gold News

Ethereum price set to face selling pressure as Lido unlocks $500M worth of staked tokens

Ethereum price set to face selling pressure as Lido unlocks $500M worth of staked tokens

Staking protocol Lido announced late Monday that its version 2 update will go ahead on May 15. The update will unlock direct in-protocol Ether withdrawals and enable withdrawal requests. 

Read more

Palantir up 15% in premarket on revenue bump

Palantir up 15% in premarket on revenue bump

PLTR stock surged nearly 29% higher late Monday after the data mining firm reported revenue out ahead of analyst expectations. PLTR stock seems to be getting stuck at a wall of resistance between $8.65 and $9.35.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures