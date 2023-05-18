Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair has been swinging, and it is currently traded at the rate of around $1.2466. Today, if the correction continues, it should test the support level at around $1.2445 and if it is not able to hold it above that level, then it could test the week’s low rate of around $1.2422.

