GBP/USD will find it hard to recapture 1.2700 — Confluence Detector

GBP/USD has lost ground after UK GDP missed expectations with a drop of 0.4% in April – mostly led by a slump in manufacturing. Sterling traders face the UK jobs report and other events today and the technical levels are not favorable.
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that GBP/USD faces a dense cluster of resistance of 1.2707. It includes the Bollinger Band 1h-Upper, the Simple Moving Average 10-4h, the BB 4h-Middle, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the SMA 200-15m, and the SMA 501h.
If pound/dollar succeeds in breaking higher, it may have considerable room to run all the way to 1.2799 where the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1, and the Fibonacci 161.8% one-day awaiting the pair.
Some support is close – 1.2673 is the confluence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, the SMA 10-1d, the SMA 200-1h, and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day.
The next noteworthy cushion is much lower. 1.2558 is the four-month low and also where the BB 1d-Lower and the PP 1d-S3 meet the price.
This is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. This means that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
