GBP/USD will find it hard to recapture 1.2700 — Confluence Detector

GBP/USD has lost ground after UK GDP missed expectations with a drop of 0.4% in April – mostly led by a slump in manufacturing. Sterling traders face the UK jobs report and other events today and the technical levels are not favorable.

The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that GBP/USD faces a dense cluster of resistance of 1.2707. It includes the Bollinger Band 1h-Upper, the Simple Moving Average 10-4h, the BB 4h-Middle, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the SMA 200-15m, and the SMA 501h.

If pound/dollar succeeds in breaking higher, it may have considerable room to run all the way to 1.2799 where the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1, and the Fibonacci 161.8% one-day awaiting the pair.

Some support is close – 1.2673 is the confluence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, the SMA 10-1d, the SMA 200-1h, and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day.

The next noteworthy cushion is much lower. 1.2558 is the four-month low and also where the BB 1d-Lower and the PP 1d-S3 meet the price.

