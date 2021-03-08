This week will be quiet for England. One of the data releases on Friday is January GDP which is expected to fall by 5%, which is driven by the closure of several consumer service sectors at the beginning of the year. It is likely that these data will not have a major impact, given the fast-running vaccination program and the anticipated strong economic rebound in the second quarter. The general risk sentiment and the swift UK vaccination process will still dominate the pound’s movements. The decline in the last 2 weeks, apart from the technical factor of the price having peaked which makes it likely that there will be a corrective action, is also influenced by the sharp increase in US yields. However, it has improved relatively recently, compared to other European currencies.
Today (8 March) BoE Governor Bailey will present his views. At the end of February he confirmed that the UK economy is likely to be negative in the first three months of 2021, but he expects the economic contraction to be lighter than the record decline recently in GDP.
If you pay attention to past risk sentiment, GBPUSD seems to be into corrective action compared to trend changes. After the sharp spike in yields subsides and risk appetite stabilizes, the pair is still likely to move upwards again. This week, if there is a further increase in yields this will still be a threat to the Pound.
GBPUSD’s correction from the new peak of 1.4240 continued to the 1.3777 level last week on the FE projections of 61.8. Initial bias still points to the downside this week for further projections in FE 100.0 (1.3635) to coincide with Janof 1.4240 continueduary 2021 opening prices. Temporary downside moves were constrained by minor support. On the upside, a break of the minor resistance 1.3905 will target the continued resistance near the psychological level of 1.4000. A break of this level would denote that the temporary correction has been completed, and the possibility of a retest of the 1.4240 peak.
Technically, intraday is still in risk sentiment as seen from the AO bar below the neutral zone, but if there is an increase it could form a divergence bias. Obviously the price is forming a pattern a, b, c and is below the Kumo after the “dead cross” of Tenken sen and Kinjun sen twice in the intraday period, but the thin January transaction range will be a strong equilibrium level; meanwhile the ascending trendline will be additional support.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
XAU/USD drops back below $1700 amid surging Treasury yields
XAU/USD’s recovery stalls, faces rejection at 21-SMA on the 4H chart. RSI has turned south, pointing to more downside in the near-term. The US Treasury yields resume their rally, driving US dollar higher.
Cardano moves closer to colossal rally eyeing $2
Cardano is trading at that apex of a symmetrical triangle as a massive breakout lingers. A break above the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart will add weight to the expected upswing. The slump in network growth could hamper the bullish outlook and delay the breakout.
US Dollar Index looks firmer above 92.00
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the march north to new yearly highs in the 92.15/20 band at the beginning of the week.