Weekly forecast, May 22 – 26, 2023
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1,2546, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1,2666.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1,2546, which will be followed by reaching support level 1,244 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1,2274.
Monthly forecast, May 2023
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1,2447, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1,3160.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1,2447, which will be followed by reaching support level 1,1802.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
AUD/USD sees upside above 0.6650 as US Biden calls Republicans’ offer unacceptable
The AUD/USD pair is making efforts for climbing above the immediate resistance of 0.6650 in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset is expected to witness further upside above 0.6650 as investors are worried that the US debt ceiling raise issues are going through their worst phases.
EUR/USD rebounds from 1.0800 as Biden-McCarthy to discuss US debt-ceiling again on Monday
The EUR/USD pair has shown a sharp recovery from near the round-level support of 1.0800 in the early Tokyo session. The major currency pair has shown resilience around 1.0800 as the US debt-ceiling talks didn’t display positive developments on the weekend.
Gold rebound hinges on US debt ceiling talks, inflation clues and Fed Minutes
Gold price picks up bids to extend Friday’s corrective bounce off seven-week low as it benefits from the United States debt ceiling drama, as well as mixed comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, ahead of the key data/events.
Terra Luna Classic price needs consolidate for longer before LUNC triggers a quick rally
Terra Luna Classic price action over the last three months has resulted in a bullish setup. However, investors need to be cautious as the current market outlook looks like it could go either way.
Week ahead – RBNZ, Fed minutes, UK and US inflation, flash PMIs to headline packed week
The RBNZ looks set to raise rates for a 12th time in the coming week, while inflation figures out of the United Kingdom and United States will be crucial in shaping rate hike expectations.