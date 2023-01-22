Weekly Forecast (January 23 – 27, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1.2450, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.2666.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1.2288, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.2116 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1.1897.

Monthly Forecast, January 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.2125, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.2300 and 1.2446.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1.1900, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.1409.