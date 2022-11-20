Weekly forecast (November 21 – 25, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1.1661, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.2041 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 1.2306.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1.1661, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.1438 and 1.1156.

Monthly forecast, November 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1.1438, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.1965 – 1.2306.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1.1438, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.0937 and 1.0392.