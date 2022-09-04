Weekly Forecast (September 5 – 9, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend is not expecting on this week.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1.1778, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1438 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1.1200.
previous week forecast
Monthly Forecast, September 2022
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.1778, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.2012 and 1.2306.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 1.1438, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.0520.
previous week forecast
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
