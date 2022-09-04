Weekly Forecast (September 5 – 9, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend is not expecting on this week.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1.1778, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1438 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1.1200.

Monthly Forecast, September 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.1778, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.2012 and 1.2306.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 1.1438, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.0520.

