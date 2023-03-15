Share:

Wednesday forecast (March 15, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1,2143, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1,2269.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1,2143, which will be followed by reaching support level 1,2029 and 1,1924.

Weekly forecast (March 13 – 17, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1,2147, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1,2269.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1,2147, which will be followed by reaching support level 1,1924 and 1,1841.

Monthly forecast, February – March 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.2269, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.2447.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1,2269, which will be followed by reaching support level 1,1841 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1,1645, 1,1142.