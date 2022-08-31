Wednesday forecast (September 31, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1.1650, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.1778.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1.1660, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.1550.
Weekly forecast (August 29 – September 2, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.2012, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.2306.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1.2012, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1428.
Previous week forecast
Monthly forecast, August 2022
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1,1207, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1,2426 and 1,2667.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 1,1778, which will be followed by reaching support level 1,1438.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
