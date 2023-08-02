Coach shows Cable testing it's uptrend. USDJPY holding 142 is critical. VIX Popping.
EUR/USD extends decline to 1.0950 after US ADP data
EUR/USD trades deep in the negative territory near 1.0950 on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose by 324,000 in July, much higher than the market expectation of 189,000, and provided a boost to the US Dollar.
GBP/USD slumps to multi-week lows near 1.2700
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in nearly a month at around 1.2700 on Wednesday. The US Dollar continues to benefit from the risk-averse market atmosphere and upbeat employment data, weighing heavily on the pair.
Gold retreats below $1,950 after US employment data
Gold price declined below $1,950 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. After ADP reported that employment in the private sector rose much more than expected in July, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield started to edge higher above 4%, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Bitcoin price spikes as MicroStrategy’s Saylor may increase BTC holdings after $750 million stock sale
Bitcoin price has made a commendable move in the lower timeframe, rising despite the overall lack of volatility. With a little push from software developer firm MicroStrategy, the flagship crypto has reclaimed levels last seen around July 24.
DJIA stock futures fall on US rating downgrade, ADP surprise
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is watching its futures track lower on Wednesday after Fitch downgraded the US federal government’s credit rating.