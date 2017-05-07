GBP/USD: waiting for US clues

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2910

The GBP/USD pair barely holds above its daily low of 1.2892, achieved after the release of the UK Markit services PMI, rising at a slower pace in June. The index came in at 53.4, slightly below the 53.5 expected and previous 53.8, and while still in growth territory, somehow indicates a slowdown in the economic recovery, moreover considering the miss in the Construction PMI released on Tuesday. The pair is currently consolidating right above the 1.2900 level, as investors wait for clues coming from the US Federal Reserve, in the form of FOMC Minutes. Nevertheless, the risk remains towards the downside now that the pair broke below the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, now the immediate resistance at 1.2925. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA heads lower above the current level, providing a dynamic resistance around 1.2960, while technical indicator decelerated, but maintain their negative tone within bearish territory, in line with further slides ahead.

Support levels: 1.2875 1.2830 1.2785

Resistance levels: 1.2925 1.2960 1.3005

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD