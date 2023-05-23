GBP/USD: Waiting for the UK’s PMI announcement, how will it impact the pair?

Looking at GBPUSD’s chart , we can see that the FX pair is currently traded at the rate of around $1.2426. Today, it should be expected to be traded between its support and resistance level, i.e. between the rates of $1.24 and $1.25, until the announcement of the UK’s PMI at 11:00 (GMT+3) and the US’s PMI at 16:45 (GMT+3), which will play a vital role on the direction of the forex pair.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.