GBP/USD: waiting for clearer clues

The GBP/USD pair consolidates above the 1.2900 level, having eased modestly from the 7-month high set last week at 1.2964. An early retracement was quickly reverted, indicating that buying interest is still strong, albeit investors turned cautious ahead of big macroeconomic events to take place later this week. The UK will release April PMIs during this week, and will likely gather more attention than usual, as strong figures will likely fuel Pound's advance pass 1.3000. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is developing above a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators ease within positive territory, still far from suggesting a downward corrective move. Below 1.2900, the pair can correct lower, buy bulls will likely take their chances on dips towards 1.2830.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.