GBP/USD: waiting for Carney's words
GBP/USD Current price: 1.3541
The GBP/USD pair trades lower in range, having barely corrected from late last week impressive rally. The better tone of Asian and European equities is helping the greenback short term, yet the bullish trend remains firm in place now that the BOE has flipped its stance to hawkish. Governor Mark Carney is scheduled to talk later today, and while it seems unlikely he could add something new to what it was said last Thursday, investors are eagerly waiting for his words before taking fresh positions in the GBP/USD pair.
From a technical point of view, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair remains far above a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators have partially corrected overbought conditions, but are currently losing their downward slopes, indicating that there's limited selling interest around the pair. The immediate support comes at 1.3520, with a break below it supporting a downward corrective movement, first towards 1.3480/90, and later towards the 1.3440 region. Resistances come at 1.3565, with gains beyond it opening doors for a retest of the daily high at 1.3618.
Support levels: 1.3485 1.3440 1.3400
Resistance levels: 1.3565 1.3615 1.3650
