AUD/NZD serves two purposes in currency markets. First as the top exchange rate in the AUD universe of currency pairs and second as the halfway point between GBP/USD and AUD/USD. Today's AUD/NZD at 1.0732 trades 20 pips below vital 1.0752.

AUD/CAD serves two purposes in currency markets. First as the second-highest exchange rate in the AUD universe and second as the halfway point from EUR/USD to AUD/USD.

GBP/USD subtract NZD/USD reveals a bottom for AUD/NZD at 1.0488 for a 244 pip range from 1.0732 to 1.0488. However, 1.0732 to 1.0488 contains a midpoint at 1.0610 and falls 68 pips below the 5-year average at 1.0678. The actual range becomes 1.0678 to 1.0732.

EUR/USD subtract AUD/USD at 0.9761 and EUR/USD subtract NZD/USD reveals AUD/CAD 0.9761 and 0.9502 is located at the AUD/CAD 5 year average at 0.9579 and 10 years at 0.9783.

AUD/CAD's longer range price path for higher must break 0.9441, 0.9579, 0.9620 and 0.9783 from current 0.9328. EUR/USD correlations to AUD/CAD run +39% and +87% to AUD/USD. EUR/USD correlations to NZD/USD run +93%.

GBP/USD Vs AUD/NZD correlations run +67% and +37% to AUD/USD. GBP/USD to NZD/USD correlations run +21%. Not good to exchange rate relationships.

Overall exchange rate relationships are simplified by a $4 calculator and as the most vitally important tool, a trader must possess in the trading arsenal. Understanding is half the battle to winning. A vast majority of traders today employ charts, faulty indicators, wrong positioned moving averages, and apply it to an incorrect currency and/or market price. The currency and market price is never correct so the system is set up for failure.