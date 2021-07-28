The GBP/USD is in the process of a V-Shaped reversal trade. I am looking to continue holding the trade as already covered in previous articles.
The 1-2-3 pattern is making a rejection at the lows. We should see a move to the upside as price is slowly crawling to the resistance zone. If the market closes above 1.3900, the next level is 1.3950. A move above 1.3950 will pave a way towards 1.4080. The GBP/USD is bullish despite the USD strength and I will be buying the dips again.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
