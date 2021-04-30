The GBP/USD moved exactly as described in yesterday’s analysis and we should see the bounce off the POC zone to the upside.

1.3880 zone is where we could expect a bounce. D L5, 61.8 and trend line is making a confluence between various price points and there could be a bounce up. Targets are D L3 camarilla 1.3925 and above. If the price stays above the POC we could see 1.3985. If the price drops below 1.3880 the trend will change.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

