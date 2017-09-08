GBP/USD: upside well-limited, but waiting for Thursday's data

The GBP/USD pair struggles to hold early gains above 1.3000, but shows little aims to move one way or the other, ahead of key releases in the UK next Thursday. Furthermore, risk aversion keeps demand for the Pound subdued, whilst the greenback lacks self-strength. Additionally weighing on the Pound are Brexit headlines, once again making the rounds, with UK PM May expected to harden up her Brexit negotiating position next week. Short term, the risk remains towards the downside, as the price is unable to recover beyond a sharply bearish 20 SMA, also holding below its 200 EMA, while technical indicators hold within bearish territory, with limited downward strength amid the limited intraday volume around the pair. The pair has a strong static support at 1.2965, with further slides expected on a break below it towards fresh weekly lows near 1.2920.

