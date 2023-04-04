The GBP/USD pair rallied in the short term after poor US economic data. After its strong rally, a retreat is natural. The rate could come back to test and retest the near-term support levels before jumping higher again. Fundamentally, the greenback took a hit from the JOLTS Job Openings and Factory Orders indicators today.
Technically, it has registered a new false breakout through the upper median line of the ascending pitchfork signaling an overbought situation. It’s trapped between 1.2461 and 1.2521 levels. The bias remains bullish as long as it stays above the uptrend line.
