Currently more than 100 pips of profit has been made from the GBPUSD longs. We can see that the market is bullish.

The POC zone perfectly bounced off the GBPUSD as the essential support has been made. We can see that the upward trend is persisting and I advise protecting profits for everyone who entered long in the POC. Targets are 1.3750 followed by 1.3952 and 1.4080 as a part of a swing trade. Only if the market breaks below 1.3550 it will invalidate the bullish trend.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

