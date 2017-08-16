GBP/USD: UK jobs' data came to the -temporal- rescue

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2875

The GBP/USD pair fell down to 1.2841 at the beginning of the day, with the Pound suffering big from easing inflation, below market's expectations for a second consecutive month according to official figures released on Tuesday, which pretty much indicate that the BOE will remain on-hold for longer. But early Wednesday, UK employment data brought a breath of fresh air as figures surprised to the upside. In the three months to June the unemployment rate fell to 4.4% from 4.5%, while wages rose by a bit more than expected, up at an annual pace of 2.1%. Wages, however, continue lagging inflation, leaving real incomes down 0.5% on the year. Also, and in July, the number of unemployment people fell by 4.2K. The GBP/USD pair bounced up to 1.2902 with the headline, but was unable to hold above the figure, and trades pretty much flat daily basis. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair remains well below a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators consolidate within oversold territory. At this point, is up to FOMC Minutes whether the pair can or cannot extend its slide in the short term, but speculative interest is now looking to sell on spikes, and keep the bearish trend in place.

Support levels: 1.2830 1.2795 1.2760

Resistance levels: 1.2910 1.2950 1.2990

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD