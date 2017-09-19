GBP/USD: trying to firm up above 1.3500

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3531

The GBP/USD pair is recovering ground this Tuesday, trading in quite a wide range around the 1.3500 level after bottoming Monday at 1.3464. The pair neared the mentioned low after London's opening, but recovers ground ahead of the US opening, as the dollar trades softly across the board, following the release of mixed local data. There were no news coming from the UK, and speculative interest is still trying to digest latest Carney's comments, trying to cool down the extremely hawkish stance from late last week. In a speech within an IMF meeting, Carney said this Monday that rate hikes will be gradual and limited. Still, dollar's momentum fainted earlier today, and the pair is well-established above 1.3500 ahead of the US opening. Technically, the price has recovered above a bullish 20 SMA and the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, the immediate support now at 1.3505, while the RSI is aiming to regain the upside within positive territory, but the Momentum lags behind in the 4 hours chart, heading lower within negative territory. Further advances beyond the 1.3560 region should result in an approach to the 1.3600 area, but an extension beyond this week high seems unlikely ahead of Fed's meeting this Wednesday.

Support levels: 1.3505 1.3480 1.3440

Resistance levels: 1.3560 1.3600 1.3635

