Today, the Pound has experienced a rollercoaster session - rising into the BoE decision, then falling sharply, only to quickly recover during the US session.

Earlier, the Bank of England hiked rates by 25 bps, bringing the main refinancing rate to 0.75%. However, the MPC surprised investors by only 8 out of 9 members voting for a rate hike, while everyone expected a unanimous decision.

The GBP/USD pair fell 100 pips after the decision as it was not taken so positively. However, the trend reversed during the US session as the USD came under selling pressure, pushing the GBPUSD pair back into positive territory on the day.

In the US, data showed that industrial production fell to 0.5% in February, down from 1.4% in January. At the same time, capacity utilization ticked higher from 77.3% to 77.6%, but below expectations of 77.8%.

Additionally, initial jobless claims improved from 229,000 to 214,000, setting the 4-week average at 223,000 from 231,750 previously. Continuing claims also fell to 1.419 million from 1.49 million a week ago.

Moreover, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for March improved sharply, printing 27.4 against 16 scored in February. Finally, housing starts rose 6.8% month on month in February, while building permits declined 1.9% monthly.

Yesterday's US rate hike failed to spur any demand for the greenback as investors continue to assess the situation in Ukraine as the primary driver of the financial markets.