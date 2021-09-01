GBP/USD trades stuck between two lines

GBP/USD traded lower yesterday, after testing the downside resistance line drawn from the high of July 30th. However, the retreat remained limited at 1.3730, near a newly drawn upside support line, taken from the low of August 20th. As long as the rate stays stuck between those two lines, we will hold a neutral stance.
In order to start examining whether the latest recovery marked by the recent upside line was just a corrective recovery, we would like to see a dip below 1.13730. This will confirm a forthcoming lower low on the 4-hour chart and may initially pave the way towards the 1.3680 support, marked by the low of August 27th. The next support may be seen at 1.3643, marked by the inside swing high of August 20th, the break of which could extend the fall towards the low of that day, at around 1.3602.
Taking a look at our sort-term oscillators, we see that the RSI lies slightly above 50, but just ticked down again, while the MACD, although slightly positive, still lies below its trigger line. Neither indicator is detecting strong directional momentum, which adds more credence to our choice of staying neutral for now and waiting for the rate to violate one of the aforementioned diagonal lines.
The outlook could turn positive in our view, upon a break above yesterday’s peak of 1.3807. This could confirm the rate’s advance above both the diagonal lines and may set the stage for extensions towards the 1.3870 or 1.3890 territories, which prevented the rate from climbing higher between August 8th and 16th. If the bulls are not willing to stop there either this time around, the gains could get extended towards the peak of August 4th, at around 1.3955.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
73.90% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
