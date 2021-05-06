GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD

GBPUSD trades in an unpredictable, random & erratic sideways trend. Up one day, down the next day this week.

EURGBP lower to the next target of 8630/20 & bottomed exactly here.

GBPNZD breaks back below the 4 month ascending trend line & 200 day moving average 1.9330/40 to retest support at the 100 day moving average at 1.9220/10, Longs need stops below 1.9190.

Daily analysis

GBPUSD minor support at 1.3880/70. Further losses target 1.3830/20.

Strong resistance at 1.3910/25. We topped exactly here so far this week. A break higher targets 1.3980/90.

EURGBP broke first support at 8665/55 to target 8630/20 before support at 8600/8590. Below 8585 can target 8565/60.

First resistance at 8665/75 but above 8685 can target 8712/19. A break higher targets 8750/60, perhaps as far as 8785/90.

GBPNZD breaks back below the 4 month ascending trend line & 200 day moving average 1.9330/40 to test support at the 100 day moving average at 1.9220/10, Longs need stops below 1.9190. A break lower to targets 1.9170 & 1.9110/00.

First resistance at 1.9330/40. Shorts need stops above 1.9355, targeting 1.9410/20 & resistance at 1.9480/1.9500. A break higher targets 1.9560/80.

