GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD trades in an unpredictable, random & erratic sideways trend. Up one day, down the next day this week.
EURGBP lower to the next target of 8630/20 & bottomed exactly here.
GBPNZD breaks back below the 4 month ascending trend line & 200 day moving average 1.9330/40 to retest support at the 100 day moving average at 1.9220/10, Longs need stops below 1.9190.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD minor support at 1.3880/70. Further losses target 1.3830/20.
Strong resistance at 1.3910/25. We topped exactly here so far this week. A break higher targets 1.3980/90.
EURGBP broke first support at 8665/55 to target 8630/20 before support at 8600/8590. Below 8585 can target 8565/60.
First resistance at 8665/75 but above 8685 can target 8712/19. A break higher targets 8750/60, perhaps as far as 8785/90.
GBPNZD breaks back below the 4 month ascending trend line & 200 day moving average 1.9330/40 to test support at the 100 day moving average at 1.9220/10, Longs need stops below 1.9190. A break lower to targets 1.9170 & 1.9110/00.
First resistance at 1.9330/40. Shorts need stops above 1.9355, targeting 1.9410/20 & resistance at 1.9480/1.9500. A break higher targets 1.9560/80.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.20 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 as markets remain cautious amid concerns around rising inflation and supply chain issues. ECB President Lagarde’s speech, US Jobless Claims are awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.39 ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday, Scottish election
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 ahead of the BOE's "Super Thursday" rate decision where tapering of bond buys is speculated. Elections in Scotland are also eyed.
XAU/USD bulls await a sustained strength beyond $1,800 mark
A combination of factors assisted gold to regain positive traction on Wednesday. Wednesday’s softer US macro data weighed on the USD and remained supportive. Move beyond $1,800 is needed to confirm bullish bias ahead of Friday’s NFP report.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC eyes 22% advance to test its all-time high
Litecoin price surged 16% over the last 24-hours, indicating an uptick in bullish momentum. A minor retracement to the weekly demand zone extending from $217 to $304 will most likely propel LTC to an all-time high at $420. On-chain metrics hint at increased interest among investors over the last couple of weeks.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.