Thursday forecast
Correction scenario
Correction can start from support level 1.1166, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1778.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 1.1166, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.0937.
Previous day forecast
Weekly forecast (October 17 – 21, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.1511, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1965.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1.1511, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.0937 and 1.0520.
Previous week forecast
Monthly forecast, October 2022
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.1438, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1965.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1,1438, which will be followed by reaching support level 1,0392.
Previous week forecast
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD accelerates decline after faltering at critical resistance
AUD/USD retreated from a weekly high of 0.6355, as the poor performance of US equities boosted the greenback. US indexes ended the day in the red after an early surge.
EUR/USD trims intraday gains and trades below 0.9800
An early EUR/USD spike beyond 0.9800 was quickly reverted on Thursday, with the pair still hovering in the 0.9770/80 price zone. Soaring US Treasury yields overshadowed Wall Street’s encouraging earning reports.
Gold bulls give up as they look into the bond market
Gold trades around $1,632 after peaking at $1,645.60 amid a weaker dollar earlier today. The greenback came under selling pressure ahead of the US opening as stocks welcomed encouraging earnings reports.
Bitcoin price will fall to these levels if bulls continue evading support
Bitcoin price is losing ground and continues to show weakness. Key levels have been defined to gain perspective on the strength of the decline. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $20,300.
Another day, another Prime Minister
Another PM has resigned. Liz Truss' position was hanging by a thread and has been since the mini-budget but that unraveled at a remarkable pace. And now the UK is once again waiting to see who will be the next one and how the process will be decided. Oh, and Boris is apparently entering the race.