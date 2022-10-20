Thursday forecast

Correction scenario

Correction can start from support level 1.1166, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1778.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 1.1166, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.0937.

Weekly forecast (October 17 – 21, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.1511, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1965.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1.1511, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.0937 and 1.0520.

Monthly forecast, October 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.1438, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1965.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1,1438, which will be followed by reaching support level 1,0392.

