GBPUSD formation suggests the formation of a global corrective trend – a triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z, in which the market builds the final actionary wave z of the cycle degree.
The wave z most likely takes the form of a primary triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. It is possible that a bearish trend is currently developing in the primary wave Ⓩ, which may take the form of an intermediate double zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y). The formation of the intervening wave (X) has recently ended. The last sub-wave (Y) is likely to take the form of a double zigzag W-X-Y.
The end of the first actionary wave W is expected at a minimum of 1.095.
Alternatively, it is assumed that the cycle wave z could be fully completed in the form of a primary triple zigzag.
Thus, we see that since the end of September, bulls have started to move the price into a new trend.
Perhaps we are seeing the formation of a primary triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ, where the first four parts are already formed.
In the last section of the chart, the final actionary wave Ⓩ is formed. Most likely, it will be at 76.4% of wave Ⓨ, and will end near the level of 1.282.
