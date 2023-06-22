Share:

GBP/USD

Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that that the FX pair is traded at around the rate of $1.2758.

Last night, FED’s Powell indicated more interest rate hikes, which means that the FX pair will eventually fall, as USD should get stronger. Therefore, if the forex pair today is unable to pass the resistance level at around $1.28, then it should test its support level at approximately $1.27.