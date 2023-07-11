GBP/USD: The pair could potentially see a correction towards the rate of $1.2830

Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that the GBP has been gaining ground over USD in the past month and the FX pair is currently traded at the rate of $1.2903, which is the highest rate for the year. Today, we could expect a further increase, but a correction towards the support level at the rate of $1.2830 should also occur.
EUR/USD eases to 1.1000 after mixed German ZEW survey
EUR/USD is trading near 1.1000, paring back gains following an uptick to two-month highs of 1.1027. The pair came under renewed selling pressure after Germany reported mixed ZEW data while the US Dollar paused its decline. The focus shifts to Fedspeak.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2900 after UK jobs report
GBP/USD keeps its footing and trades at its highest level since April 2022 above 1.2900. The data from the UK showed that wage inflation was stronger than expected in May, while the Unemployment Rate rose to 4% from 3.8%.
Gold resumes north-side journey as USD Index remains under pressure
Gold price has resumed its upside journey after a marginal correction to near $1,930.00 in the London session. The precious metal has found support as the DXY is under extreme pressure ahead of Wednesday’s CPI data, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.
Tether, USDC signal incoming price rally, while Circle CEO builds a case for China’s CBDC
Stablecoins with the largest market capitalization in the crypto ecosystem, USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) signal upcoming volatility in Bitcoin and altcoin prices through on-chain metrics.
Assessing inflation expectations and economic concerns
Still focussed on the US economy today as Inflation expectations and other data get updates. Markets consolidated on the back of an improvement in inflation expectations.