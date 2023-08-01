Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that USD gained significant ground over GBP in the past week, traded at the current rate of around $1.2828. Today, if it holds the rate above the support level of $1.2820, then we should see it rising towards the resistance level at around $1.2875, and if it is not able to break through it, then it could approach the next resistance level at around $1.2930. On the other hand, if the rate drops below the level of $1.28, then we should see it testing the next support level at around $1.2770.
