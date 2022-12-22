GBP/USD
Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that GBP lost steam and the FX pair dropped from above the level of $1.24 to the current level of around $1.21. It if manages to hold above its support level today at around $1.2075, we should see it reacting upward towards its resistance level at around $1.2190, otherwise it could further fall towards its next support level at around $1.2030-1.2050.
