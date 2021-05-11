The BXY - British Pound Currency Index climbed up yesterday, from 138.8 to 141.2. This is the strongest uptrend in one day in the last 3 months.

After a 10-days accumulation at the range 138.2 - 139.5, BXY has broken-out this bearish trend. The reason is weakening of the US Dollar for 2 months, moreover, the positive news about controlling the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe. Because the number of infections decreased, the lockdown in Great Britain has eased which made British optimism.

This week, the central bank of England BOE is going to have speeches on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday by Governor of BOE - Andrew Bailey. The punchline of these speeches is about: plan to get over crisis; explanation of bond/treasury auction; explanation of UK budget allocation.

Trend analysis

On the daily chart, GBPUSD has climbed up for 2 days, from 1.387 to 1.412. Regarding this bullish trend, GBPUSD is reaching the highest top for 2 years. GBPUSD is in the bullish trend (formed in June 2020) and keeps going up. (see chart below)

On the 4-hour chart, GBPUSD is in the bullish trend (formed in January 2021). Today, GBPUSD is in a short accumulation at 1.411 - 1.414. (see chart below)

Resistance/support analysis

The resistances are 1.423 and 1.436

The supports are 1.400, 1.380 and 1.357

Moving average MA analysis

On the daily chart, the EMA20 continuously crossed the SMA50, making a side away zone. Both two the EMA20/SMA50 are above the SMA200, which shows that in the long-term, GBPUSD is bullish.

On the 4-hour chart, the EMA20 crossed the SMA50 and went up, showing a bullish trend. Both the two EMA20/SMA50 are above and making divergency from the SMA200, showing a bullish trend in the mid-term.

On the 1-hour chart, it is significantly dominated by the bulls: the EMA20 crossed the SMA50 and climbed up; the EMA20 crossed the SMA200 and climbed up, the SMA50 crossed the SMA200 and climbed up.

In conclusion, GBPUSD is controlled totally by the bulls.