Sterling has moved slightly for two days. BXY - British Pound Currrncy Index keeps position around 139.0 - 139.6 before the opening of London session.

The British Pound is traded at low volume in the first two days of week, which showed a desert at the market. All the attention of investors poured into the Annual Budget Release - the annual budget estimate of the British government. This is important report that determines whether the government's expenditure/revenue plan over the next one year is balance, deficit spending or revenue. These are for future economic stimulus packages, vaccine, health support, unemployment insurance, economic boost,.... and budget revenue through corporate tax, personal income tax.

However, for economic recovery in the V-shape, there is a high possibility that the plan to raise corporate tax and interbank interest rates will continue to be delayed until the end of the second quarter of 2021. If the British government continues to maintain the tax policy, boost public spending, there will be a good sign for the British Pound on March.

For social, the UK is the first country which has most vaccinated individual among the EU. The number of Covid-19 infections has decreased, moreover, easing the blockdown. The UK is trying to restore the economy, which are highly effective than other countries in the EU such as Spain, France, Germany and Italy.

Trend analysis

On the Daily chart, after a week of strong climb, GBP/USD entered a strong downtrend from 1.4240 to 1.3855. This is a technical correction after a strong uptrend in February. However, uptrend remains dominant in the long-term. The wave of GBP/USD is expected to decline to 1.3508 this week.

On the 4-hour chart, after breaking out of the uptrend (formed in January 2021), GBP/USD gets a retesting in this session. If it is successful, the bears surely dominates until weekend.

Resistance/Support analysis

The resistances are 1.408 and 1.420.

The support are 1.385 and 1.373.

Moving average MA

On the Daily chart, the two EMA20/SMA50 widen the distance from the SMA200. In the long-term, the uptrend still dominates GBP/USD daily chart.

On the 4-Hour chart, the EMA20 crosses the SMA50 and creates a bearish reversal signal. However, both the EMA20/SMA50 are still cutting the SMA200 and going up, which create a quite distance. The SMA200 is considered as a dynamic support in this chart.

On the 1-Hour chart, a downtrend appears clearly for the bears. Both the two EMA20/SMA50 are going down, presents a strong selling in the medium-term and short-term. I recommend the main trading trend is bearish this week and keep my view that GBP/USD is still bullish in March and the first quarters this year.