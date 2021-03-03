Sterling has moved slightly for two days. BXY - British Pound Currrncy Index keeps position around 139.0 - 139.6 before the opening of London session.
The British Pound is traded at low volume in the first two days of week, which showed a desert at the market. All the attention of investors poured into the Annual Budget Release - the annual budget estimate of the British government. This is important report that determines whether the government's expenditure/revenue plan over the next one year is balance, deficit spending or revenue. These are for future economic stimulus packages, vaccine, health support, unemployment insurance, economic boost,.... and budget revenue through corporate tax, personal income tax.
However, for economic recovery in the V-shape, there is a high possibility that the plan to raise corporate tax and interbank interest rates will continue to be delayed until the end of the second quarter of 2021. If the British government continues to maintain the tax policy, boost public spending, there will be a good sign for the British Pound on March.
For social, the UK is the first country which has most vaccinated individual among the EU. The number of Covid-19 infections has decreased, moreover, easing the blockdown. The UK is trying to restore the economy, which are highly effective than other countries in the EU such as Spain, France, Germany and Italy.
Trend analysis
On the Daily chart, after a week of strong climb, GBP/USD entered a strong downtrend from 1.4240 to 1.3855. This is a technical correction after a strong uptrend in February. However, uptrend remains dominant in the long-term. The wave of GBP/USD is expected to decline to 1.3508 this week.
On the 4-hour chart, after breaking out of the uptrend (formed in January 2021), GBP/USD gets a retesting in this session. If it is successful, the bears surely dominates until weekend.
Resistance/Support analysis
The resistances are 1.408 and 1.420.
The support are 1.385 and 1.373.
Moving average MA
On the Daily chart, the two EMA20/SMA50 widen the distance from the SMA200. In the long-term, the uptrend still dominates GBP/USD daily chart.
On the 4-Hour chart, the EMA20 crosses the SMA50 and creates a bearish reversal signal. However, both the EMA20/SMA50 are still cutting the SMA200 and going up, which create a quite distance. The SMA200 is considered as a dynamic support in this chart.
On the 1-Hour chart, a downtrend appears clearly for the bears. Both the two EMA20/SMA50 are going down, presents a strong selling in the medium-term and short-term. I recommend the main trading trend is bearish this week and keep my view that GBP/USD is still bullish in March and the first quarters this year.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Bulls await UK Sunak’s key budget with eyes on 1.4000
GBP/USD wavers in a 15-pip trading range above 1.3950 after Tuesday’s recovery from two-week low. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak ready to do “whatever it takes’, with the Budget in focus. US stimulus, vaccine news and Services PMIs awaited.
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.2100, awaits Eurozone/US data
EUR/USD in a consolidative mode, eyeing for a big move above 1.21. The US dollar holds the lower ground amid retreating yields and an upbeat market mood. Eurozone Services PMIs eyed ahead of the key US data flow.
21-SMA on 4H limits the XAU/USD recovery ahead of US data
XAU/USD spots symmetrical triangle breakdown on the 1H chart. RSI point south, within the bearish zone, allowing more declines. Downside more compelling amid a bunch of healthy resistance levels.
Cardano screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish
Cardano has outperformed itself and many other altcoins to become the third-largest cryptocurrency in the market. The $39 billion cryptoasset is up 21% over the last seven days. It has attracted a trading volume of $6.9 billion in 24 hours.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).