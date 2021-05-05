By the middle of Wednesday's European trading hours, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate was testing the resistance of the zone above the 1.3920 level, which already stopped the rate's May 3 sharp surge.

If the rate passes the resistance zone from 1.3920/1.3932, the rate could reach for the April high level at 1.3975. In the case of the 1.3975 mark being passed, the rate could once again reach the 1.4000 level.

On the other hand, a potential decline could look for support in the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages below the 1.3900 level. In addition, a supporting trend line has been pushing the rate up throughout May.