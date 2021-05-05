By the middle of Wednesday's European trading hours, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate was testing the resistance of the zone above the 1.3920 level, which already stopped the rate's May 3 sharp surge.
If the rate passes the resistance zone from 1.3920/1.3932, the rate could reach for the April high level at 1.3975. In the case of the 1.3975 mark being passed, the rate could once again reach the 1.4000 level.
On the other hand, a potential decline could look for support in the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages below the 1.3900 level. In addition, a supporting trend line has been pushing the rate up throughout May.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.20 after disappointing US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 after dipping below that level beforehand. ADP's Nonfarm Payrolls figures disappointed with an increase of 742,000 jobs and ISM Services PMI missed with 62.7 points. The dollar is off the highs reached after US Treasury Secretary Yellen talked about rate hikes.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
XAU/USD continues to fluctuate between key levels below $1,800
XAU/USD turned south after failing to break above $1,800 earlier in the week. 20-day SMA continues to act as support, limits gold downside. Gold could have a tough time gathering bullish momentum unless it reclaims $1,800.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Buy the Yellen dip already
One day of modest losses and it feels like the crash of 1929 by the tone of many media commentators. The Dow actually finished up yesterday while the S&P 500 took a modest fall.