GBP/USD: technical breakout adds fuel to the fire

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3262

Positive UK GDP readings, and technical breakout open doors for a test of 1.3336.

Former 1.3220 resistance should attract buyers to keep the pair on the bullish side.

The British Pound is the best performer so far this Wednesday, rallying on better-than-expected Q3 GDP readings, further advancing against the dollar after breaking above the 1.3220 resistance, triggering short-term stops. The GBP/USD pair is at its highest since mid-October and rising ahead of US Wall Street's opening, as economic growth was above market's estimates. According to the official release, GDP was estimated to have increased by 0.4% in the three months to September, above an expected 0.3% with the services sector being the largest contributor to GDP growth. Yearly basis, the economy grew by 1.5% beating expectations of 1.4%.

The pair has turned short-term positive after surpassing 1.3220, where in the 4 hours chart, it has the 200 EMA which converges with the 38.2% retracement of the early October rally. The price has also broken above a now modestly bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators entered positive territory, with limited upward strength for the time being, but anyway favoring the upside. Should the rally resume, the pair has scope to extend its advance up to 1.3336, this month high. The mentioned 1.3220 price zone has become now a key support and as long as the pair holds above it, chances will remain towards the upside.

Support levels: 1.3220 1.3180 1.3145

Resistance levels: 1.3270 1.3300 1.3336

