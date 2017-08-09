GBP/USD: supportive UK data fuel the advance

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3212

The GBP/USD pair surged to its highest since early August and hold on to gains ahead of the US opening, with the Pound finding additional support on positive UK data. Consumer inflation expectations remained unchanged at 2.8%, while the total trade balance deficit in July was lower than expected, of £2.872B. Manufacturing production in the same month pick up, growing at a faster pace than expected, up by 0.5% in the month, while Industrial Production lagged, growing 0.2% as expected. The NIESR GDP for the three months to August came in at 0.4%, above previous 0.2%.

The short term picture for the pair is bullish, with the 4 hours chart showing that technical indicators maintain their upward slopes, despite being in extreme overbought territory, whilst the 20 SMA accelerated north almost vertically, now nearing 1.3075, a major static support as the level represents the 61.8% retracement of the August decline. The pair toped last month at 1.3266, a probable bullish target should the dollar remain under pressure, with a break above the level probably triggering stops and fueling the advance short term, towards 1.3300.

Support levels: 1.3185 1.3130 1.3080

Resistance levels: 1.3230 1.3265 1.3300

