GBP/USD - stuck at the rising wedge hurdle, 3M risk reversals rise and yield spread nears support
Daily chart
GBP/USD hit a high of 1.3252 yesterday before ending the day at 1.3223. Attempts to convincingly break above the rising wedge hurdle have failed for last three trading sessions. The spot is chipping away at the wedge hurdle of 1.3230 this Thursday morning.
3-month 25 delta risk reversal supports further gains
- The chart above shows, the rally from the June 21 low of 1.2589 has been accompanied by a rise in the 3-month 25 delta risk reversal.
- Risk reversal currently stands at -0.625. The sustained rise indicates falling demand for downside protection, i.e. put options.
1-month 25 delta risk reversal flat lined
- Risk reversal has turned sideways of late. It has been restricted to the range of -0.35 to -0.45 for more than a week now.
GBP/USD - market bullish over the three month period
- The divergence between the 1-month and 3-month risk reversal indicates short-term bull market exhaustion, although during the next 3-months, the spot is seen extending the rally.
- The short-term exhaustion as shown by 1-month risk reversal also indicates the markets expects the BoE hawks to retreat today in response to dismal UK GDP and an unexpected drop in the inflation.
US-UK yield spread nears rising trend line support
- The rally in the GBP/USD pair this year has been supported by a steady drop in the US-UK 10-year yield spread.
- The spread now hovers close to the rising trend line support.
GBP/USD - What’s next?
Keep an eye on the yield spread and the risk reversal during/following the BOE event today.
- Bullish scenario: A breach of the rising trend line support coupled with an uptick in the 25 delta risk reversal would open doors for a sustained rally in the GBP/USD to 1.34-1.3450 levels.
- Bull trap scenario: A spike in the GBP/USD if not accompanied by a drop in the yield spread and rise in the risk reversals could indicate bull trap.
- Bearish scenario: A sharp pullback in the risk reversal and a rebound in the yield spread from the trend line support could yield a significant pullback in the GBP/USD pair to sub-1.30 levels.
Read BoE Super Thursday previews-
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.