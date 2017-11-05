GBP/USD: Strong US data adds to a dovish BOE

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2863

The GBP/USD pair fell to a fresh weekly low of 1.2848, following BOE's "Super Thursday" as the monetary policy meeting had a dovish outcome. The Central Bank left rates and the APP program unchanged as expected, but what actually affected the price immediately after the release, was the MPC vote, as just one member voted for a hike. In his speech, Carney said that low rates remain "appropriated," while adding that rates could go up on a smooth Brexit. The Central Bank also cut its growth forecast for this year, rising projections for 2018 and 2019. Further weighing on Pound were macroeconomic figures released at the beginning of the day, as industrial and manufacturing production fell in March, while February numbers suffered downward revisions.

Better-than-expected US data keeps the pair under pressure, and technical readings in the 4 hours chart support additional declines, as the price finally detached from its 20 SMA, while technical indicators accelerated their declines within bearish territory, leaving neutral territory. The pair has an immediate support at 1.2830, where it bottomed last week, with a break below it exposing the 1.2760/70 region, the lowest since PM May called for early elections.

Support levels: 1.2830 1.2800 1.2765

Resistance levels: 1.2890 1.2930 1.2965

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD