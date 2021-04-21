GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD

GBPUSD we wrote: straight through 1.3880/90 to the next target of 1.3955/75 as we look for a test of resistance at 1.4015/25.

The pair reversed from just 7 pips from resistance at 1.4015/25.

EURGBP we wrote: holding strong support at 8595/90 targets 8625/30.

The pair ran up from 8587 to 8643, half way to strong resistance at 8660/65.

GBPNZD rocketed off the 100 day moving average support at 1.9170 beating minor resistance at 1.9355/65 to hit our next targets of 1.9410/30 & 1.9480/1.9500. We topped exactly here.

Daily Analysis

GBPUSD minor support at 1.3930/20 but below here can target targets best support for today at 1.3880/70. Longs need stops below 1.3860. A break lower to targets 1.3840/35 with very strong support at 1.3810/1.3790.

Strong resistance at 1.4015/25. A break above 1.4035 however targets 1.4050/55 & 1.4080.

EURGBP holding strong support at 8595/90 to target 8625/30 before strong resistance at 8660/65. Shorts need stops above 8675.

Strong support at 8595/90 but below 8585 can target 8565/60.

GBPNZD topped exactly at the upper target of 1.9480/1.9500. First support at 1.9375/65 (just held with a low at 1.9347). 2nd support at 1.9330/20. Three month trend line support at 1.9275/55. Minor resistance at 1.9420/30 before a retest of strong resistance at 1.9490/1.9500. A break above 1.9510 opens the door to very strong resistance at 1.9565/75. Shorts need stops above 1.9590.

