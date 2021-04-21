GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD we wrote: straight through 1.3880/90 to the next target of 1.3955/75 as we look for a test of resistance at 1.4015/25.
The pair reversed from just 7 pips from resistance at 1.4015/25.
EURGBP we wrote: holding strong support at 8595/90 targets 8625/30.
The pair ran up from 8587 to 8643, half way to strong resistance at 8660/65.
GBPNZD rocketed off the 100 day moving average support at 1.9170 beating minor resistance at 1.9355/65 to hit our next targets of 1.9410/30 & 1.9480/1.9500. We topped exactly here.
Daily Analysis
GBPUSD minor support at 1.3930/20 but below here can target targets best support for today at 1.3880/70. Longs need stops below 1.3860. A break lower to targets 1.3840/35 with very strong support at 1.3810/1.3790.
Strong resistance at 1.4015/25. A break above 1.4035 however targets 1.4050/55 & 1.4080.
EURGBP holding strong support at 8595/90 to target 8625/30 before strong resistance at 8660/65. Shorts need stops above 8675.
Strong support at 8595/90 but below 8585 can target 8565/60.
GBPNZD topped exactly at the upper target of 1.9480/1.9500. First support at 1.9375/65 (just held with a low at 1.9347). 2nd support at 1.9330/20. Three month trend line support at 1.9275/55. Minor resistance at 1.9420/30 before a retest of strong resistance at 1.9490/1.9500. A break above 1.9510 opens the door to very strong resistance at 1.9565/75. Shorts need stops above 1.9590.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
