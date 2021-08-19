GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD

GBPUSD no clear trend or pattern – up one day, down the next day in the sideways trend. Shorts at first resistance at 1.3870/80 worked perfectly targeting 1.3830/20, 1.3780/75 & support at 1.3735/25 for profit taking. A potential 140 pips?

EURGBP longs at first support at 8500/8490 target 8525/30.

GBPNZD ranging from 1.9690/70 up to 1.2030/50. The pair beat minor resistance at 1.9900/20 targeting 1.9980/1.2000.

Daily analysis

GBPUSD shorts at first resistance at 1.3870/80 hit the ultimate target & support at 1.3735/25 for profit taking. Likely we continue lower today towards 1.3670/55.

Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 1.3785/95. Strong resistance at 1.3820/30. Shorts need stops above 1.3850.

EURGBP longs at first support at 8500/8490 target 8525/30 (hit). Above 8540 look for 8565/75.

First support at 8500/8490, second support at 8455/45. If we continue lower however look for 8400/8390.

GBPNZD beat minor resistance at 1.9900/20 targeting 1.9980/1.2000 (hit). Resistance at the 2021 high of 2.0060/80. A break above 2.0100 therefore is a buy signal.

First support at 1.9960/50. A break lower targets 1.9900/90, perhaps as far as strong support at 1.9820/00.

Chart