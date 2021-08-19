GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD no clear trend or pattern – up one day, down the next day in the sideways trend. Shorts at first resistance at 1.3870/80 worked perfectly targeting 1.3830/20, 1.3780/75 & support at 1.3735/25 for profit taking. A potential 140 pips?
EURGBP longs at first support at 8500/8490 target 8525/30.
GBPNZD ranging from 1.9690/70 up to 1.2030/50. The pair beat minor resistance at 1.9900/20 targeting 1.9980/1.2000.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD shorts at first resistance at 1.3870/80 hit the ultimate target & support at 1.3735/25 for profit taking. Likely we continue lower today towards 1.3670/55.
Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 1.3785/95. Strong resistance at 1.3820/30. Shorts need stops above 1.3850.
EURGBP longs at first support at 8500/8490 target 8525/30 (hit). Above 8540 look for 8565/75.
First support at 8500/8490, second support at 8455/45. If we continue lower however look for 8400/8390.
GBPNZD beat minor resistance at 1.9900/20 targeting 1.9980/1.2000 (hit). Resistance at the 2021 high of 2.0060/80. A break above 2.0100 therefore is a buy signal.
First support at 1.9960/50. A break lower targets 1.9900/90, perhaps as far as strong support at 1.9820/00.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure below 1.1700 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1700, sitting at the lowest level since November 2020 on broad US dollar strength. Coronavirus fears underpin greenback’s safe-haven demand, DXY technical breakout adds fuel to rally amid Fed’s tapering expectations. US Jobless Claims awaited.
GBP/USD refreshes monthly lows toward 1.3700 on USD strength
GBP/USD edges lower towards 1.3700 ahead of the London open. The US dollar continues to stay strong on risk aversion and hawkish FOMC minutes. Sterling struggles with slowing inflation, which suggests BOE could be in no hurry to raise the interest rate.
Gold struggles to recover on growth concerns, firmer USD
Gold fades bounce off intraday low while trading around $1,778, as European traders brace for Thursday’s bell. The yellow metal prints the biggest daily losses since the August 09 slump as the market sentiment sours amid coronavirus fears.
Solana might hit $100 after a brief retracement
Solana price saw a sudden outburst of buying pressure on August 14, which originated a massive and explosive rally. This upswing pushed SOL to a new all-time high. Solana price flashed a sell signal on August 13 and set up a red daily candlestick the next day.
Fed July Minutes: Tapering is a rate hike
Minutes of July 27-28 FOMC advance taper discussion. Credit market response shows caution, yields stable. Equities fall hard on rate fears, dollar gains on safety. July Retail Sales and Aug Consumer Sentiment may delay implementation.