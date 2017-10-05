GBP/USD: still ranging, waiting for the BOE

The GBP/USD pair continues trading uneventfully around 1.2940, having flirted with this year highs at the beginning of the day, but quickly retreating from 1.2987. There were no macroeconomic news today coming from the UK, and the latest consolidative phase is being exacerbate by cautious mood, ahead of BOE's monetary policy announcement this Wednesday. The Central Bank is largely expect to maintain its rates unchanged, despite the continued advance in inflation, but investors will be anyway looking for clues on what's next, and how likely a rate hike is before year's end. The4 hours chart shows a persistent neutral stance, with the price moving back and forth around its 20 SMA and technical indicators heading nowhere around their mid-lines. 1.2770 and 1.3000 are the wider extremes of the range, and it will take a break of one of those to trigger a directional follow-through.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.