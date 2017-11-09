GBP/USD: steady around 1.3200

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3197

The GBP/USD pair maintains the positive tone, trading around the 1.3200 level heading into the last session of the day, and with the Pound trimming its early losses triggered by a better market mood at the weekly opening. There were no news coming from the UK this Monday, although later today, the UK Parliament will put its hands on the Brexit bill, which basically is meant to ensure a smooth transition once the UK leaves the EU. The bill that will repeal the 1972 European Communities Act, will also look to include within UK laws the existing EU legislation. The bill will also take some powers of the Parliament when it comes to approving new laws, and seems unlikely it would pass without amendments. Also, the UK has a busy macroeconomic calendar ahead, which includes the latest figures of inflation and employment, alongside with the BOE's monetary policy announcement. Technically, the pair presents a neutral-to-bullish stance, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is well above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are retreating modestly from extreme overbought levels. Beyond Friday's high of 1.3223, the pair can extend its advance up to 1.3266, August monthly high, but further gains seem unlikely in this dull Monday trading environment.

Support levels: 1.3165 1.3120 1.3080

Resistance levels: 1.3225 1.3265 1.3300

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD