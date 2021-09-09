GBPUSD and the S&P 500 were trading higher on Thursday, as data revealed that initial jobless claims fell for a second consecutive week.
Figures from the Labor Department showed that claims for unemployment benefits fell by 35,000 to 310,000 for the week that ended September 4th.
This was the lowest level claims have been at since March last year, during the peak of the health crisis.
Markets had expected claims to come in at 335,000 applications for the latest week, however today’s number was a welcomed change from last week’s disappointing NFP figure.
As of writing, the S&P 500 was trading 0.24%, with GBPUSD hitting an intraday high 1.3862.
Euro unchanged on ECB rates decision
EURUSD was largely unchanged in today’s trading session as the European Central Bank made little change to its monetary policy.
The ECB began today’s meeting by firstly opting to keep interest rates unchanged, then stating that they will moderately slow down the pace of asset purchasing.
In a statement following the decision, it was said that, “Based on a joint assessment of financing conditions and the inflation outlook, the Governing Council judges that favourable financing conditions can be maintained with a moderately lower pace of net asset purchases under the (PEPP) than in the previous two quarters”.
Germany’s was 0.44% higher on the news, with EURUSD hitting a low of 1.1805.
